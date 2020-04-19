PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library has put together a coloring book featuring community helpers who are providing essential services.
Children are encouraged to color pictures to honor those who are providing medical care, prescriptions, groceries, necessary household goods, protection, and other things that we can’t do without during the pandemic.
The coloring book can be found on the library’s website at waylibrary.info. Pages can be printed individually and colored to be displayed in windows at home or left in the designated receptacle at the library’s front door, 101 E. Indiana Ave.
Any coloring pages left at the library will be gathered weekly and displayed in the library’s windows.