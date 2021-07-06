The mother of a Bowling Green State University student killed in a hazing incident this spring spoke in support of legislation which will give stiffer penalties for such crimes.
But Shari Foltz said she wished she didn’t have to be in front of the governor, legislators and other families who feel her pain.
“The first thing she said was ‘I don’t want to be here today. I just want my son back,’” said Sean Alto, an attorney with Cooper Elliott, the law firm representing the Foltz family. “I think that says it all.”
Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday signed “Collin’s Law,” named for Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University freshman who died in 2018 after ingesting nitrous oxide at a fraternity house.
Shari Foltz attended the signing ceremony in Columbus on behalf of her son, Stone, who died March 7 after an hazing incident at an off-campus initiation ceremony hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
DeWine signed the bill flanked by the Wiant and Foltz families.
“This is really a question of culture, and for decades, the culture of hazing has been accepted as something that is tolerated,” DeWine said. “This bill says that, going forward, hazing in the state of Ohio is simply not tolerated.”
“Collin was a protector by nature,” Kathleen Wiant, who championed the legislation since her son’s death, said Tuesday at the signing ceremony. “I can think of no greater way to honor him than a law in his name designed for the sole purpose of protecting others.”
When it takes effect in October, hazing violations will be elevated to second-degree misdemeanors, and hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone would be a third-degree felony punishable with possible prison time. The measure, which cleared the Legislature with bipartisan support, also requires that college campuses provide anti-hazing training and online information about reported hazing violations.
Foltz’s mother called it a step in the right direction but not the end of her family’s fight to prevent hazing altogether.
“Our fight is zero tolerance,” Shari Foltz said.
Alto said that Collin’s Law is a good first step — “the beginning of the end” — to stopping hazing.
“Until hazing is completely eradicated across the country and we no longer have the Stone Foltzes of the world,” he said.
The next steps are for universities and national fraternities to change policies, Alto said.
“Some of the universities, at least the public universities, they’re aware of Collin’s Law and they’re getting ahead of it,” he said.
“From the Foltz family perspective, this is a step in the right direction,” Alto said. “Before it (hazing) was treated as a unpaid parking ticket. … And it’s now, in some respects, a felony offense.”
Alto added that BGSU President Rodney Rogers spoke Tuesday at the ceremony, mentioning changes that were coming to Greek life as the fall semester approaches.
Seven current or former fraternity members have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the Foltz case, in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Seven people from a fraternity previously pleaded guilty to charges in the Wiant case.
Alto said that a civil lawsuit by the Foltz family against the international fraternity, the local branch of Pi Kappa Alpha and several individuals has been filed in Franklin County.
He was asked if any civil action is planned against BGSU.
“Right now, our focus is on the civil case in Franklin County,” Alto said.
On March 4, Foltz drank a bottle of bourbon in less than 20 minutes in a alleged off-campus hazing incident. Fraternity members reportedly took Foltz to his apartment, then left. Foltz’s roommate reportedly found him passed out on the couch. Friends called 911 and began CPR.
Foltz was taken to Wood County Hospital and eventually to Toledo Hospital where he was placed on life support. He died March 7.
The coroner ruled cause of death as fatal ethanol intoxication. The toxicology report put Foltz’s blood alcohol content at 0.35%.
On Tuesday, DeWine thanked the Wiant and Foltz families for advocating for the new law and channeling their grief into something positive in the hope that no other families would experience what they did.
“We can’t wait to get serious about this until we lose another child, until we lose another college student,” DeWine said. “The nature of life is that we sometimes only get serious about things when there is a great, great tragedy. And so we say with this law today that we’re not only going to get serious when there’s a death. We’re going to get serious and say that hazing is wrong when there’s no deaths — when everyone wakes up the next morning — that still is wrong.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)