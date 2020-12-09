Neocles Leontis is being remembered as a teacher, a friend, a man of compassion who worked to improve the city of Bowling Green, and a passionate advocate for a variety of issues.
Leontis died Tuesday following a crash on Ohio 25 near Nims Road. The incident remains under investigation. Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn confirmed Wednesday that Leontis’ wife, Vassiliki, was in the car with him but did not have information about her injuries.
Leontis was elected to council in 2019 after he unseated Bruce Jeffers, a fellow Democrat, in the May primary and ran unopposed in November. He joined council in January and was an active voice in rental housing reform in the city and mask mandates when coronavirus struck.
The professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University was active in civic, energy and environmental issues for many years, and had been a research and science educator for 33 years.
Mayor Mike Aspacher said how saddened he was by Leontis’ “tragic and untimely death … saddened for his family and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this moment.
“I’ve been reflecting on Neocles’ personal characteristics that allowed him to have such a positive impact and strong presence in our community,” Aspacher continued. “He was a very strong advocate of things he felt very strongly about. He was so passionate about our environment and sustainability and science, and he advocated so strongly for those things. He was dedicated to improving housing conditions in the city.
“He was interested and committed to discussions centered around social justice and his passion showed through in all of those areas, when he brought those issues to the table and he felt that it was important for us to be talking about those things,” Aspacher said, adding that he greatly appreciated that passion.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said he had known Leontis for a number of years, and that he wasn’t just a colleague on council, but also a friend. Hollenbaugh said he and Leontis would meet for coffee at Grounds for Thought or at an office Leontis kept in the Four Corners Center and discuss local and national issues – though they hadn’t been able to do so since the coronavirus struck.
He said their last sit-down discussion was this summer at the Wooster Green, and they largely discussed the spiking pandemic, the need for a mask ordinance in the city, and testing.
“He was honest, he was passionate, not only for the things that he believed in, but also for the people that he advocated on their behalf,” Hollenbaugh said. “Whether you agreed with him on everything or not, you could count on him to be learned and sincere on every topic, and you could have disagreements without having arguments.”
Hollenbaugh said Leontis’ death is “not just a loss for his family and those that knew him personally, but also for everyone in the city because he didn’t run for city council because he had any aspirations towards higher office or anything. He did it because he felt there were things that needed addressed locally and he wanted to get involved in that process.”
“I am heartbroken,” Councilman Bill Herald wrote in a message to the Sentinel. “Although Neocles viewed himself as a scientist, what stood out to me was his concern for others; especially those who are less fortunate. Neocles was a man of great heart and compassion. This was beneficial to council and the citizens. On council, he would go beyond the nuts-and-bolts of legislation to focus on – and advocate for – improving the lot of citizens. He contributed to the science and conscience of council.
“On a personal note, and further example of his heart and compassion, when my wife and I lost our son earlier this year, Neocles and his wife Vassiliki reached out many times to comfort us. We are heartbroken and extend our prayers to Vassiliki and the entire Leontis family.”
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps said that she first met Leontis six years ago while working on climate and sustainability issues in Bowling Green, and said in a message that she “will miss Neocles as a colleague on council and a friend. Neocles had so many ideas, he was just full of them. This made him such a joy to talk to. And his kindness and concern for others permeated all his work in our community, and is an example to me.”
Councilman Greg Robinette said he admired Leontis’ desire “to help Bowling Green become an even better community in which to work and live,” as well as his passion for the causes for which he advocated.
“He, like any elected official, put himself out there when he didn’t have to, to advocate for his community and for the issues and causes he felt passionate about. I think he should be commended and remembered for those things for which he stood, and the effort and the vigor with which he represented his neighbors and the city. I would hope that he would inspire others to step forward and contribute.”
“I knew Neocles long before he was on city council,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland, “and I knew of his activism for the environment and on city council I saw him as the professor he is, always, always teaching. It made for a very unique city council member because he didn’t just listen and vote for something. If he had a particular opinion on something, he taught us what the facts were from his vantage point and why we should support it. He was just constantly teaching, and that’s the way I know him, more of a teacher councilperson than a political councilperson.
“He had endless energy to work for what he cared for,” Rowland continued. “He did a very good job of teaching us and I think it’s just a huge loss for our community to not have him sitting on council in the future. He brought a perspective that he wanted this to be a better community for young people and that’s what all of us on council want. He certainly played a role in making our environmental concerns important as a city and therefore made an impact on our goal of being a better community for young people.”
Councilman John Zanfardino called Leontis “a one-of-a-kind person. We all meet bright people as we go through life, but I think Neocles was truly brilliant.”
Zanfardino recalled that for years before he ran for council, Leontis would speak during the lobby visitation portion of council meetings.
“I think he came to lobby visitation because he had thoughts and he cared about Bowling Green and wanted to communicate to the decision-makers. And what truly impressed me is that after really what was years of lobby visitation, he decided to run for council and address the issues he was trying to communicate,” he said.
“And I think Neocles, he had a lot of concerns about conditions in Bowling Green, certainly conditions in the bigger world, and when he joined council, I felt like he was a real boost in terms of recognizing the urgency of addressing things, both local and in the bigger world. And I think one of the reasons he ran was he respected what council did but he wanted to promote bolder and greater responses to our local issues, and I think in his short term on council he impacted how we’ll move forward.”
Zanfardino said he received a text message from a constituent which called Leontis both an “energetic thinker” and a “helpful thinker,” and said that’s a great way to think of him.
“Neocles certainly had a world view and perspective, but I think he was truly exemplary at trying to understand everyone’s perspective in the country and Bowling Green,” Zanfardino said.
Hollenbaugh, at the time of his interview Wednesday morning, said he was uncertain how serious Vassiliki Leontis’ injuries were as a result of the Tuesday night’s crash, but said he was praying for a rapid and complete recovery for her.
“I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and the loss that she and his family must be feeling,” he said.
As to how Leontis’ seat on council will be filled, Hollenbaugh said that the city has a process to do so, but that he isn’t in a hurry.
“I think that the family and the citizens need a little time to sort of come to grips with what’s happened and grieve,” he said. “When it becomes necessary to find a replacement, we’ll do our best to find someone. You’re never going to find another Neocles Leontis, but the seat will be filled in time.”
BGSU President Rodney Rogers, in a statement, said Leontis was held in high regard as a researcher and educator.
"His colleagues and students remember him for his commitment to advancing the field of chemistry, but also as a kind individual who cared deeply about the success of students and enhancing the vibrancy of Bowling Green," Rogers said. "We mourn his tragic loss and share in his family and friends’ sorrow."
Condolences to his family can be sent to sympathy@bgsu.edu.
"Let us find comfort and inspiration in Dr. Neocles Leontis' teaching and leadership in our community," Rogers said.
Leontis had a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Ohio State University (1977), a master’s in physical chemistry from Harvard University (1981) and a Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Yale University (1986).
He was a member of the East Side Residential Group, Peace Lutheran Church, Bowling Green Kiwanis and a founding member of the Black Swamp Green Team, which promotes clean and affordable energy solutions in the community.
He helped organize citizen action to convince the city of Bowling Green to build what is currently the largest municipal solar array (80 MegaWatts) in all of Ohio, which began operating in 2017. Leontis further worked with Columbia Gas to reduce the cost of home energy audits to $20 and provide more economical paths to home insulation which have been used by hundreds of homeowners in Bowling Green to insulate older homes and rental properties.
Leontis authored several books and many articles, and he was issued six patents. He served as a program officer for the National Science Foundation from 2009-12.
Leontis helped secure more than $7 million in grant-funded activities. He also developed the consortial bioinformatics program with the University of Toledo.
Leontis received many awards, including the Paul J. Olscamp Research Award in 2006 and the Faculty Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.
He served as a former chair of Faculty Senate in 2003. As a public servant, Leontis championed sustainability initiatives, from composting food waste to installing more bike lanes.
During his time at BGSU, he mentored countless undergraduate and graduate students, including two who received the prestigious Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, and was known for his innovative teaching and learning.
Vassiliki Leontis, in a 2014 feature interview with the Sentinel, said that the couple met in Greece on a ferry in 1994 when Neocles struck up a conversation. Vassiliki remarked that she had done her undergraduate work in a small city in the United States. That tiny town: Bowling Green, where Neocles was teaching chemistry.
They visited on and off and corresponded for two years before marrying in 1996. They have two daughters between them.