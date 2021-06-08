PERRYSBURG — The Flying Joe at Levis Commons will will hold Coffee and Canines on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will raise funds for Planned Pethood.
Guests are encouraged to come out with their own dogs, or visit with some of the dogs up for adoption. The event will include some special themed treats for the humans and 10% of all purchases made will be donated to Planned Pethood. In addition, all visiting pups will receive a free puppocinno. Three Dog Bakery will also be there with treats and“doggy bags.
“It’s so great to be able to host in-person gatherings again” said the Flying Joe owner, Becky Ohm. “We love dogs and always welcome them on our patio so this will be a fun day for us all while helping out a great non-profit.”
The Flying Joe is located at 2130 Preston Place. The event will be held outside in the back parking lot.
For more information contact the Flying Joe at 419-931-0273.