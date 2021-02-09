The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce investor grant for the fourth quarter of 2020 is the Cocoon.
Kathy Mull, executive director of the Cocoon, applied for the grant in hopes of using the money to purchase a new laptop for one of their new advocacy positions.
The Cocoon received grant money from Americorps to hire a full time housing advocate for one year, with the possibility of contract renewal. This position will work with survivors in all programs to secure permanent housing and act as a liaison between survivors, the Cocoon and housing providers. The purchase of a laptop will ensure uninterrupted services for survivors in the community, especially during the current pandemic.
The quarterly investor grants are available to all investors in good standing at the chamber, and the application is available online for easy submission.
The quarterly investor grant provides a chamber investor up to $1,000 that is earmarked for employee training programs, towards the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the off-set of a BGSU/Owens student internship.
The deadline for the first quarter grant submission is March 31.