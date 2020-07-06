TOLEDO – Wood County groups have received part of $8.3 million in United Way of Greater Toledo community investments.
The 2019-20 annual campaign supports education, financial stability and health.
“Every year, to start at zero and fund raise your way to $8 million is quite the undertaking. Which is why I am so proud of my team here at United Way,” said Wendy Pestrue, president and CEO of UWGT.
“Working in the health and human services sector is a round-the-clock job. Our staff’s commitment to ensuring that everyone across Lucas, Wood and Ottawa County has access to the services they need is incredibly admirable.”
Wood County agencies receiving funding include:
American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio, family emergency response services, $200,244 (also includes Lucas County).
Children’s Resource Center, parenting education, $38,074.
Community Learning Centers of Wood County Educational Service Center, out-of-school STARS, $65,999.
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Girl Scout leadership experience, $73,139 (also includes Lucas County).
Legal Aid of Western Ohio Inc., Steps Out of Poverty, $96,624 (also includes Lucas County).
The Cocoon, safe housing and advocacy for victims of abuse, $45,235.
Historically, the United Way has conducted a yearly fundraising campaign, which garners support from hundreds of local companies and thousands of private donors. The organization also leverages grants from both private foundations and public agencies.
“I often remind our staff that the gifts we’re receiving from donors are relatively small compared to some nonprofits. Many of our dollars come from working folks, and that, to me, speaks volumes,” Pestrue said. “Individuals who are striving to make ends meet themselves are choosing to give us a few dollars out of their paychecks, because I believe they can see the impact of the programs we provide, or fund, in their neighborhoods.”
UWGT has also expressed that the coronavirus pandemic has financially strained the organization, as community needs considerably grow.
Since March, roughly $800,000 has been raised for the organization’s “Emergency Response Fund,” which provides monetary grants to support health and human service organizations struggling to provide resources to locals in need due to COVID-19. Already, nearly $230,000 has been invested in those working in the food-insecurity space, and a new focus area to fund is anticipated to be announced soon.
These “Emergency Response Fund” grants are in addition to the millions of dollars UWGT provided in community investments after last year’s campaign.
“We understand that this may be a financially tough time for individuals and families, so we are beyond thankful for whatever you can contribute to this year’s campaign. The pre-existing issues of our community have not gone away, which is why now, more than ever, donations to United Way are urgently needed,” Pestrue said.