The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, has postponed the Parking Lot Party scheduled for Thursday at Arlyn’s Good Beer due to rising coronavirus numbers in Wood County.
The event will be rescheduled.
Anyone who was planning to attend the event, held in recognition of the Cocoon’s 16th anniversary, and still wishes to donate, should visit Financial Support – The Cocoon.
Donations can also be mailed to the Cocoon, PO Box 1165, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or made over the phone by calling 419-373-1730, ext. 1002.
If you or someone you know is in need of services, call 419-373-1730, and select option 2 to be connected to an advocate 24/7.