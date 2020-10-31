Most of Ohio’s domestic violence programs are preparing for staff and service reductions after learning that a core funding source will be cut by nearly a third, according to a news release by the Cocoon.
Ohio’s Victims of Crime Act allocation was cut by more than $20 million from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021. This resulted in a $7.7 million shortage for Ohio programs for the fiscal year beginning Oct 1.
Victims of Crime Act grants, administered by the attorney general, funds more than 50 programs across Ohio, including the Cocoon. VOCA funds are the Cocoon’s largest funding source and just like many other programs across the state has taken a 39% cut to this year’s allocation. At a time when survivors need services more than ever, funding sources continue to decrease.
In 2019, the Cocoon saw a 15% increase across the board in requests for services, including safe shelter, 24/7 crisis support, medical and legal advocacy, safety planning and more. As the pandemic hit, the requests for services have risen even more and the level of violence reported in many cases is also increasing. Additionally, as the stay at home orders began to lift, the Cocoon saw a 50% increase in sexual violence reports. And, COVID-19 has required the Cocoon to cancel all in-person fundraisers.
The VOCA cuts are a result of declining deposits into VOCA’s non-taxpayer funding source, the Crime Victims Fund. The fund, which is funded with fines from white collar prosecutions, has declined significantly since 2017 due to changing prosecutorial strategies.
The Cocoon has been a beacon of hope for survivors in Wood County since 2005. This year alone, Cocoon advocates have already provided 603 survivors with critical, lifesaving services. With the continued support of private donors, we have been able to meet the increased demand for services in our community.
The Cocoon continues to advocate for increased funding and is currently strategizing with community partners to find ways to offset the cuts so that critical services remain available 24/7 at no cost to survivors.
To learn how you can help, visit www.thecocoon.org or call 419-373-1730 for more information.