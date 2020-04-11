A domestic violence shelter based in Bowling Green has been awarded a Toledo Community Foundation grant.
The Cocoon will use the funds to provide crisis support services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence by increasing staff time, providing communication devices and basic needs items.
The Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation recently approved seven grants totaling $61,450 from the COVID-19 Response Fund to support Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofit organizations, bringing the total distributed in three weeks to more than $200,000. Another $18,000 in grants has been recommended and are in the approval process.
Also receiving a grant is Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to support services for residents with intellectual disabilities.
Others include:
Heartbeat of Toledo: to support additional costs for formula and diapers for clients.
Ohio Living: to support additional staff hours and personal protective equipment to continue to support elderly residents living in its northwest Ohio locations.
St. Martin de Porres – The Claver House: to support transitioning an in-person feeding program that serves the homeless, veterans and other adults to a grab-and-go system.
Sunshine Foundation: to purchase medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
United Way of Greater Toledo: to increase the hours of staff who operate the 211 service and manage data collection.
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund at GTCF are needed to meet the huge demand for aid to Toledo region residents affected by COVID-19’s economic consequences.
Donations can be made online at https://toledocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
GTCF will continue to make grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund as long as donations are received.
For more information, visit www.toledocf.org
