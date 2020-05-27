Kathy Mull, executive director of the Cocoon, was awarded the Special Courage Award by the Ohio Attorney General’s office on May 21.
This award is given to an individual who has demonstrated strength, resiliency, and perseverance in serving crime victims.
Mull demonstrates her commitment to survivors every day: to those who receive support and services, to her staff as she empowers them to be voices in the community for those who are abused, and as a community leader spearheading committees such as Project Connect, the Wood County Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team, and the Wood County Coalition of Care.
She began her advocacy work 17 years ago in the Toledo area as an intern. Her work in the field led her to become a program manager at the Cocoon eight years ago. For the last three years, Mull has led the Cocoon, continually growing the reach and scope of programs and services to create the only comprehensive such agency in Wood County. She instills in her staff that everyone deserves the opportunity to live violence free lives and if we an impact that in some way, we have the responsibility to act, a news release stated.
Emergency safe shelter, advocacy support, assistance in securing Civil Protection Orders, and support during hospital visits following an assault are still available through the Cocoon. Those needing services should call 419-373-1730, option #2 to be immediately connected to an advocate 24 hours a day.