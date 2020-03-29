As an agency providing essential services per the government’s current guidelines, the Cocoon, Wood County’s only domestic and sexual violence agency, remains committed to serving survivors throughout our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic and sexual violence advocates continue to be available to assist survivors in filing for civil protection orders along with all other services.
The Cocoon’s 24/7 crisis line can be accessed by calling 419-373-1730 and selecting option 2. Survivors needing assistance with a civil protection order, emergency safe shelter or other services should call this number to be immediately connected to an advocate.