The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, has received funding through the Ohio Capital Budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
This $200,000 award, advocated for by State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, will provide seed funding for the final phase of a three-phase building renovation project. Phase III plans include construction of private advocacy meeting space, a multi-purpose training room, a designated reception area, additional security features, and more.
Upon completion of Phase III, which is expected in August 2022, the Cocoon will become a user-friendly advocacy center with on-site functional space for all support services and programming.
A private fundraising campaign to raise additional dollars needed is planned.
The Cocoon provides safety and services to more than 700 survivors annually.
To learn more, visit www.thecocoon.org or call 419-373-1730. For services, call 419-373-1730, and select option #2 to be connected to an advocate 24/7.