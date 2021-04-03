Another person charged in a multi-state theft ring has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify at trial against any co-defendants.
David Lee Skrepenski, 43, Toledo, was indicted in August for money laundering, a third-degree felony; three counts of vandalism, all fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; six counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday to the amended charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and the six counts of receiving stolen property.
The remaining nine charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
Skrepenski was transported from jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans asked for a four-year sentence, to be served concurrently with a sentences of one year each for the remaining charges.
He said the state would not oppose judicial release in February 2022.
Hoppenjans asked that sentencing be set for after the trial of his co-defendants, which is scheduled for June.
The charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity falls within the Reagan Tokes Law, which allows for a minimum sentence of two years and a maximum term of eight years, Mack said.
She said while the state has made a recommendation for sentencing, it is up to the court to decide.
Hoppenjans said Skrepenski and his co-defendants stole merchandise from regional stores and brought the items back to Wood County to be sold through various avenues.
He listed instances in both Michigan and Ohio where the group would enter a Lowe’s, Walmart or Home Depot, take merchandise valued at more than $1,000, and sell it in Wood County.
On July 9, Perrysburg Township police reportedly arranged a controlled buy with co-defendant Richard Nye for a chainsaw believed to be stolen. A search of Nye’s property uncovered merchandise reported stolen in previous incidents, Hoppenjans said.
Sentencing for Skrepenski was set for June 18.
He is one of seven individuals indicted for a combined 45 charges related to multiple thefts from Lowe’s, Walmart, Kohl’s, Marshall’s and Home Depot stores in Michigan and Ohio.
Nye, 43, of Oregon, was sentenced in December to 4.5 years in prison for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, along with concurrent one-year sentences for receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools.
He had been indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts receiving stolen property, one a first-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, one a first-degree misdemeanor and one a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Angelica Faith Billings, 28, Toledo, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
In March, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of complicity to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The money laundering charge was dismissed.
She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 120 days served.
Larry F. Keel, 46, Walbridge, Charles E. Keel, 42, Toledo, and Daniel James Burgard, 26, Toledo, were indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony. Charles Keel and Burgard also were indicted for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Burgard pleaded guilty in March to the amended charges of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and the amended charge of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail for the theft and was given credit for 167 days served. A 90-day jail sentence for the second charge is to be served concurrently.
Charles Robert Dickson Jr., 44, Toledo, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; three counts of vandalism, all fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; six counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
A final pretrial for both Keels and Dickson has been set for May 24.