Clouse Construction Corp. has been named Butler Builder of the Year, Central Region, by Butler Manufacturing for superior sales, design services and erection.
Clouse was also awarded the High Performance Builder. They also received an award for over $60 million in accumulative sales of Butler Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings. Butler provides design-build construction solutions and innovative building technology to the nonresidential market. This designation is awarded to Butler Builder dealers who meet or exceed annual territory sales goals and demonstrate superior marketing, design and erection of Butler buildings.
Founded in 1975, Clouse has been an authorized Butler Builder for over 42 years. Current and recent projects in the Bowling Green area include TH Plastics manufacturing facility, Prism Propane, the Beat Dance Studio, Giffin/CSP Paint Facility North Baltimore, Willmar International, Hancock Wood Electric Co-Op, Fastenal, D.S. Brown in North Baltimore, Williams Ind. and Luckey Farmers.
Clouse Construction Corp. located in New Riegel is Northwest Ohio’s leading design build general contractor. Established in 1975 Clouse Construction provides all services from Concept to Completion. For more information visit www.clouseconstruction.com.