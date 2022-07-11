NEW RIEGEL — According to Metal Construction News Magazine, Clouse Construction Corporation, a design build general contractor located in New Riegel, has recently been ranked No. 3 in Ohio for being a Top Metal Builder by Tonnage and No. 3 in Ohio for being a Top Pre-Engineered Metal Builder by Square Footage for 2021.
Clouse Construction is a local design build general contractor and construction manager with area projects using pre-engineered steel buildings which include Tiffin Metal, Taiho Corp., Arnold Machine, American Fine Sinter, Webster Mfg., Tiffin University STEAM Project, Sonoco Products and Tiffin Aire in Tiffin; Ohio Logistics, Rowmark, Hillcrest Golf Course, Hamlet Protein, University of Findlay Student Union and Werk Brau in Findlay; Good Shepherd Home, Mennel Mill, Roppe Rubber and NOX in Fostoria; Charter Steel in Risingsun; Kalmbach Feeds and Wyandot Co. Engineer’s Office/Garage in Upper Sandusky; NorthStar Bluescope Steel in Delta; Old Fort United Methodist Church in Old Fort; Continental Structural Plastics in Carey; numerous Sunrise Co-Op Facilities throughout Ohio; Luckey Farmers in Graytown; Genoa Ford in Genoa; Mercer Landmark in Paulding; Morral Companies in Caledonia; and Hancock-Wood Electric Co-Op, Prism Propane and Willmar International in North Baltimore.