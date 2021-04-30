A Cleveland man who broke into a Rossford business has been sentenced.
Leon Andrews, 52, appeared April 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He previously had pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, vandalism and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.
Mack sentenced Andrews to nine months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for each charge, to be served concurrently.
He will be given credit for 40 days already served.
Andrews also must pay restitution of $1,724 to Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy, Rossford.
On Feb. 16, 2019, at 2:39 a.m., an alarm went off at the Speedway business. When Rossford police arrived they found the front glass door broken but no one inside.
Surveillance video showed three men break into the store and leave in a Chevy Traverse.
Later that day, Toledo police found the vehicle at a 7-Eleven and saw Andrews transferring items from the Traverse into another car. The items included cigarettes stolen from the Speedway, gloves, a sledgehammer and bolt cutters.
Charges of theft and safecracking were dismissed at sentencing.
Co-defendant Brian C. Allen Sr., 47, formerly of Cleveland and now incarcerated in the Richland Correctional Institute, was sentenced to nine months. He is serving a nine-year prison sentence through Lake County.
Co-defendant DeShaun L. Scott, 37, Cleveland, pleaded guilty in October. He died later that month after being shot while visiting Georgia.