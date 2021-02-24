A Cleveland man accused of breaking into a Rossford business has pleaded guilty.
Leon Andrews, 52, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, vandalism and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.
He must pay restitution of $1,724 to Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy, Rossford.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said both sides have agreed to a nine-month prison sentence, the same as his co-defendant.
Andrews was allowed to sit through the proceedings as he was on oxygen as he recovered from the coronavirus.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of 12 months each in prison for each charge.
Although the recommendation is nine months, it is up to the discretion of the court to determine the most appropriate sentence, she said.
Gross said on Feb. 16, 2019, at 2:39 a.m., an alarm went off at the Speedway business. When Rossford police arrived they found the front glass door broken but no one inside.
Surveillance video showed three men break into the store and leave in a Chevy Traverse.
Later that day, Toledo police found the vehicle at a 7-Eleven and saw Andrews transferring items from the Traverse into another car. The items included cigarettes stolen from the Speedway, gloves, a sledgehammer and bolt cutters.
“It was determined that those men were the same men who had robbed … the Speedway,” Gross said.
Sentencing was set for April 19, at which time charges of theft and safecracking will be dismissed.
Co-defendant Brian C. Allen Sr., 47, formerly of Cleveland and now incarcerated in the Richland Correctional Institute, was sentenced to nine months but is serving a nine-year prison sentence through Lake County.
Co-defendant DeShaun L. Scott, 37, Cleveland, pleaded guilty in October. He died later that month after being shot while visiting Georgia.