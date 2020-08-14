A Cleveland man has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon while a friend was arrested for obstructing justice.
On Thursday at 12:11 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division patrolman stopped Jordan Gary in the 100 block of Campbell Hill Road for operating without headlights. The patrolman started following Gary on South Mercer Road and noted he appeared to be traveling at a speed faster than the posted 25 mph but did not take a radar reading.
As the patrolman got close to the vehicle, it abruptly turned into a hotel parking lot. Overhead emergency lights were activated and the vehicle stopped.
There was no visible license plate on the Jeep and the driver, identified as Gary, 23, Bowling Green, said he just recently bought it. He did not have a driver’s license on him and when asked for a name, he gave Jordan Donovan Hood. The patrolman had dispatch run the plate in the back window and learned it was registered to Jordan Gary, there was a warrant for his arrest out of Cleveland and he had no driver’s license.
The patrolman detected the faint smell of alcohol and noted Gary’s eyes were watery and reddened.
Gary was put under arrest for obstructing justice. He logged a 0.043 blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer test.
When asking the passenger, Marqui McClee, 22, Cleveland, if there were any guns, drugs or cash in the vehicle, he hesitated then said there was a gun and magazine under the back seat.
A second patrolman located a loaded magazine but no gun. An unloaded 9mm Taurus PT111 G2 was found in a backpack, owned by McClee, on the right rear passenger seat.
McClee said he did not have a concealed-carry permit and that the gun was for his protection.
Both men were taken to jail and posted bond later Thursday.
Gary was charged with obstructing justice and no operator’s license and McClee was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.