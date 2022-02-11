FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (AP) — Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs announced Friday that it will close a northern West Virginia coke-making facility that employs about 280 workers.
In shutting down the Mountain State Carbon plant in Follansbee, the company cited its ongoing strategy of reducing the use of coke in its blast furnaces in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, news outlets reported.
The plant will retain a staff of about 15 employees during the closure process, which will occur in the second quarter of this year. The company said it anticipates offering jobs to affected plant workers at its other facilities.
The facility was formerly owned by Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, which was sold earlier this century and once was among the 10 largest U.S. steel producers. It had other owners after that before Cleveland-Cliffs took over in its purchase of AK Steel in 2020.