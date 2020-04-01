These past few weeks there has been confusion in regards to the responsibilities of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Wood County Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office, according to a news release from the clerk of courts.
This confusion heightened when the governor’s order closed all BMVs, except for the selected few to process CDL licenses.
Citizens have confused the Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office with the local Bureau of Motor Vehicles, said Cindy A. Hofner, Wood County Clerk of Courts.
“I wanted to provide information so all citizens can be informed, and to alleviate any confusion this may have caused," she said.
The Clerk of Court Title Office maintains and issues all titles, which is record of ownership for all automobiles, watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and mobile homes.
Contact the office at 419-354-9181 for more information.
The Clerk of Courts Title Office does not process driver’s licenses, state I.D. cards or vehicle registration (license plates). Contact bmv.ohio.gov. for direction on these types of transactions.
The Wood County Clerk of Courts Title Office is currently closed to the public with the signing of House Bill 197. Anyone with an emergency need to obtain an Ohio title, should contact the clerk of court's office by the phone number listed above.