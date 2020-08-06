LUCKEY — Last week, the 5,000th truck left the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program site loaded with material contaminated with beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238, and lead, which marks the substantial completion of Phase 1.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District released an update on July 31. The Corps is in the midst of a $240 million cleanup of the former beryllium production facility.
The district’s contractor began shipping FUSRAP-related material from the Luckey site in June 2018. Over 725,000 truck miles were traveled; safely transporting 83,839 tons of contaminated material off-site for disposal in Belleville, Michigan, a release stated.
Each truckload averages approximately 16.5 tons of material and typically 70 truckloads leave the site each week.
Since the cleanup contract was awarded in 2015, the Corps of Engineers’ contractor has worked over 370,000 hours without a lost time accident.
Cleanup began in the Phase 1 excavation area on April 16, 2018, and currently verification samples are being collected to confirm the area is complete.
Overall, the entire cleanup is 37% complete.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s safe execution of the FUSRAP mission at this major milestone in the Luckey project,” said Lt. Col. Eli S. Adams, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Our top priority during the cleanup continues to be the safety and protection of human health for both our community and the workforce as well as securing the health of the environment.
“I have family who live and work just a short distance away from this site so it is especially rewarding work for me personally. We are also actively monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and are in regular communication with our personnel and contractors to emphasize the importance of taking appropriate actions — such as social distancing, wearing appropriate protective equipment, temperature screening of individuals before entry into the site, and personal hygiene measures — to safeguard employee health and welfare while working during the pandemic.”
Earlier this year, a portion of the building at the former Brush Wellman company site collapsed. The Corps had been working on acquiring a contract to take the building down.
During 2019 the Corps initiated the necessary legal process to enable removal of the privately-owned building.
The cleanup on the 40-acre site is expected to be completed in 2029.
In 1942, a magnesium processing facility was built on the site, at the corner of Gilbert and Luckey roads, which at the time was government land. In 1949, a beryllium production facility was built on the site. Brush Wellman operated the site until 1957, but radioactive scrap metal stored at the site was never used for its intended purpose. The site was closed by 1960.
The cleanup project was initiated in 1974 with years of documentation and investigation.
In 2006, the Corps of Engineers signed a “record of decision” addressing the beryllium, lead, radium and uranium in the soils. Beryllium is highly toxic and is driving the cleanup.
In September 2016, the contractor began moving equipment and personnel to the site. In April 2018, the contractor completed setup activities; the first soil was transported from the site in July.
The building is owned privately, by Industrial Properties Recovery. It was announced in April 2019 that the building will be taken down.
For the latest statistics regarding the cleanup, visit the website