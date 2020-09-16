Every September since 1997, volunteers have participated in a Northwest Ohio environmental tradition of cleaning the greater Toledo-area’s streams, rivers and ditches for Clean Your Streams Day.
This year’s goal, on Sept. 26, is no different. Safety precautions are in place to maximize safety for volunteers and participating partners but volunteers are still needed to safely remove trash from area waterways.
Partners for Clean Streams, and its partnering organizations, are organizing the clean-up’s 24th year on Sept. 26 with many locations across the greater-Toledo area for small teams.
There will also be a virtual Clean Your Streams option that can be completed from Sept. 20-26.
Partners for Clean Streams is looking for volunteers to join the effort to remove marine debris from our waterways, safely.
Registration can be completed at partnersforcleanstreams.org/cys24/register; group sizes are limited to 10.
Registration for Clean Your Day on Sept. 26 closes on Friday and the virtual Clean Your Streams registration closes on Sept. 26.
The safely distanced, in-person clean-ups begin at 8 a.m. at seven different kick-off locations, with staggered check-ins for volunteers to briefly pick up supplies, while wearing masks, and then volunteers spread out to many sites across the region.
Kick-off locations include:
• Woodland Park, Perrysburg
• Middlegrounds Metropark
• Monroe Street United Methodist Church
• City of Oregon Municipal Building
• Secor Metropark
• Side Cut Metropark
• University of Toledo Health Science Campus
The virtual cleanup can be completed on your own time, at any public location in the greater Toledo-area,on the CleanSwell App. This free app can be downloaded on to any smart device; just don’t forget to register so we can “count” your cleanup.
Partners for Clean Streams is partnered with the Ocean Conservancy and will receive the trash data submitted on the app.
Follow the cleanup virtually using #cleanyourstreams419 and tag @PCSMaumee with pictures of your cleanup.