The Wood County Jail has received a 2021 Clean Plate Award by the Wood County Health Department. The award is given to fully licensed kitchen facilities who have been dedicated to excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge. This award specifically mentions the outstanding operation performance that the jail kitchen within the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has done during the past year. Facilities must meet multiple requirements, including having no confirmed food-borne illness within 2 years, and having no administrative hearings and no confirmed complaints in the past two licensing periods.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Semi crashes into Grand Rapids home
- Updated: Man killed in RV mishap in Lake Twp.
- BG woman arrested for sixth OVI in 20 years
- Updated: High-speed pursuit of motorcyclist through BG ends in crash
- Walbridge stabbing suspect in jail
- Findlay woman killed in I-75 crash
- 3 from Walbridge indicted for menacing, extortion
- BG woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in husband's drug death
- BG school board hires staff
- 3 from county indicted for drug trafficking
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Minster, Saturday, May 29, 2021
- BG vs Findlay, Sunday, May 30, 2021
- Eastwood vs Liberty Union, Thursday, June 3, 2021
- BG vs St. John's, Friday, June 4, 2021
- Otsego vs Archbold, Saturday, May 29, 2021
- Perrysburg vs St. John's Saturday, May 29, 2021
- BG vs Anthony Wayne, Thursday, May 27, 2021
- Eastwood vs Columbus Grove, Friday, May 21, 2021
- Otsego vs Fairview, Wednesday, May 26, 2021
- Eastwood vs Otsego, Thursday, May 20, 2021