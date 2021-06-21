The Wood County Jail has received a 2021 Clean Plate Award by the Wood County Health Department. The award is given to fully licensed kitchen facilities who have been dedicated to excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge. This award specifically mentions the outstanding operation performance that the jail kitchen within the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has done during the past year. Facilities must meet multiple requirements, including having no confirmed food-borne illness within 2 years, and having no administrative hearings and no confirmed complaints in the past two licensing periods.

