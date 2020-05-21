CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — In a story published May 16, 2020, The Associated Press reported on a call by the United Food and Commercial Workers International union to grocery store chains asking to extend hazard pay for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The story should have made clear that the letter seeking the extension was not sent to officials of Trader Joe's, though they were encouraged in a press release to extend the pay, and that the union president's full name is Marc Perrone.
