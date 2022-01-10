Bowling Green State University is being taken to court over its vaccine requirement.
On Dec. 23, three students and one faculty member filed a civil suit in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Plaintiffs cite Ohio Revised Code that states public school or state institution of higher education shall not require an individual to receive a vaccine for which the United States food and drug administration has not granted full approval; and discriminate against an individual who has not received a vaccine by requiring the individual to engage in or refrain from engaging in activities or precautions that differ from the activities or precautions of an individual who has received such a vaccine.
“As the university has done since the onset of this global pandemic, we continue to implement public health measures to manage COVID-19. Recognizing the effectiveness of vaccines, BGSU offered a balanced vaccination and exemption program for all students, faculty and staff. The university’s goal remains doing its part to ensure the health and safety of our community, and BGSU has no further comment regarding this litigation at this time,” said university spokesperson Alex Solis in a release to media.
The complaint alleges that BGSU’s Board of Trustees is violating student and employee constitutional rights by requiring them to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination dose by Nov. 29. Also being questioned is the mandate that all exempted unvaccinated individuals wear masks, be subject to testing and limit their activities on campus.
“The mandate provides that faculty and employees who do not meet these requirements may face disciplinary action,” according to court documents.
The mandate also requires that students who do not meet these requirements be barred from face-to-face classes.
The plaintiffs state that the defendants, which includes all board of trustees members, lack authority to order those who are not diagnosed with the virus or have not come into direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus, to wear masks, undergo weekly testing, or to limit their activities. It is discriminating by requiring plaintiffs to engage in or refrain from engaging in activities or precautions that differ from those who have received the vaccine.
They further state the mandate is requiring them to receive a vaccine which has not been granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Finally, the mandate violates their right to refuse medical treatment, including vaccination and masking.
The defendants, in turn, dispute these contentions and contend the mandate is unlawful.
Plaintiffs are asking the court to determine whether the mandate is in violation of Ohio statutory and constitutional law and to prohibit defendants from enforcing the mandate.
The plaintiff who is a faculty member is not vaccinated and has not received an exemption because she is not willing to agree to the required conditions of the defendants to receive it.
The three remaining plaintiffs, one who is from Bowling Green, also have not received exemption but remain subject to exemption conditions.
The case was originally assigned to Judge Matt Reger but he teaches at BGSU and it has been reassigned to Judge Joel Kuhlman.
David J. Jackson, professor and president of the BGSU Faculty Association, said that he supports the university’s mandate.
“The vaccine mandate comes with multiple opportunities for exemptions and is therefore a cautious approach to combating the plague of COVID-19. The sooner everyone is vaccinated and boosted, the sooner our lives will return to normal. The BGSU-FA encourages all faculty, staff and students to do their part to get us through this pandemic,” he said in a statement on Monday.
According to BGSU’s latest COVID-19 dashboard, 74.9% of students are vaccinated; 14.5% have an exemption and there is 89.4% of total compliance.
Of faculty and staff, 90.6% are vaccinated; 6.8% have an exemption and there is 96.9% total compliance.