Visit BG Ohio will shuttle visitors to two of Bowling Green’s largest events this summer: The 54th Annual National Tractor Pulling Championships and the Black Swamp Art Festival.
The shuttle schedule for the National Tractor Pulling Championships will make a loop from the event entrance of the Wood County Fairgrounds to area hotels, including Best Western Falcon Plaza, Home2 Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn Bowling Green and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Shuttles will also allow those attending the National Tractor Pulling Championships to be dropped off in the downtown for shopping and dining.
The tractor pull is scheduled for Aug. 19-21 at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
Those staying in the above mentioned hotels for the Black Swamp Arts Festival, which is Sept. 10-12, will also be able to ride the shuttles to the downtown. This will eliminate the need to find a parking place, offer drop off and pick up at a convenient location and the safety of not having to drive if you have consumed an alcoholic beverage, according to a chamber press release.
When the final schedules and routes have been completed they will be communicated through the media, on the Visit BG Ohio website and through social media platforms.
The Visit BG Ohio Advisory Committee made this decision to include shuttles as a call to action from the requests of visitors staying at the various hotels in Bowling Green.
Brad Leigh, executive director for business operations from Bowling Green State University, who is a part of this committee, connected BGSU’s shuttle service, Groome Transportation, with the committee. This pilot project will be evaluated by the VBGO committee after the events to determine the feasibility of continuing the service.
Visit BG Ohio is the promotional arm of the city managed by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The advisory committee for Visit BG Ohio was appointed by Mayor Mike Aspacher and has representation from our hotels, large event organizers, Downtown BG, Bowling Green State University and the chamber. The focus of this Advisory Committee has been to identify ways to meet the needs of hotel guests, attracting visitors and new events and keeping our community engaged in all the quality of life opportunities within the city.
For more informaiton, visit https://visitbgohio.org/ or call 419-353-9445.