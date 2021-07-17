The Bowling Green Planning Commission next month will hold a public hearing on a plan to vacate West Oak Street, between north and South Church streets.
The portion of the street, which is one way, is located between the Wood County District Public Library on the south, and the former Wood County Senior Center and the current city administration building to the north.
The hearing is set to be held during the commission’s next meeting, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
Both the city and the library are petitioners for the change, which is related to the plans for a new city administration building in the area.
According to the city’s director of public services, Joe Fawcett, under the plan the eastern half of what is now currently West Oak street would be made into a shared green space between the library and the planned new administration building.
He said that the space would offer up an area for the library to hold outdoor programs next to their building.
The western half of West Oak Street abutting Church Street would be made into a shared drive for traffic coming in and out of the parking lots for the library and the new city building.
Currently a book drop-off site for the library is located along Oak Street.
Fawcett said that, a number of years ago when the library was redesigned, a new book drop-off on Court Street was called for but at the time it was decided to put the drop-off on Oak Street. He said the library had approached the city about moving the drop-off to the original Court Street location, and both groups met multiple times on the plan, with the library now planning to go forward with the Court Street drop-off.
The library board, at its June meeting, voted to spend up to $49,995 for the new book drop installation, which should be completed by the end of the year.
The new $11 million city building will be in the footprint of the former senior center on North Main Street, just north of the library. The senior center recently relocated to a new building on South Grove Street.