Join the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the inaugural City Park Winter Spark Holiday Market and Festival located at the City Park.
Family-friendly activities include:
· 1-mile “Jingle Bell Jog” Holiday Run/Walk (See Below)
· Visit with Santa
· Letters to Santa Drop Box
· Craft and Farmers Market
· Elf in the Park Family Scavenger Hunt
· Arts and Craft Activities
· Family Recreation Games
· Community Contests (See Below)
· Children’s Storytime
· Winter Wonderland of Crafts and Face Painting
· Community Artificial Snowball Fight
· Food Trucks
· Hot Chocolate/Coffee/Juice & Donuts/Cookies
Jingle Bell Jog
A family-friendly 1-mile “Jingle Bell Jog” run/walk around City Park will take place the morning of this inaugural event. The run/walk is open to youth and adults, both runners and walkers, and is free to participate in.
Participants should check-in at 8:30 a.m. in front of the city pool building in City Park. The run/walk will begin at 9:15 a.m. Participants may race competitively for the top prize or enjoy a holiday-themed walk with others from the community before the Winter Spark event begins. All participants will receive Jingle Bell pins. Prizes will be awarded at 9:45 a.m. for the following divisions:
· Top finisher in the Teen/Adult Division (Age 13 & Up)
· Top finisher in the Tween Division (Ages 9-12)
· Top finisher in the Youth Division (Ages 8 & Under)
· Participant with the best holiday-themed costume
No-Snow Giant Craft Snowman Contest
The No-Snow Giant Craft Snowman Contest allows participants to build a snowman with craft supplies, wood, cardboard, foamboard, and other store-bought or recycled products for a chance to win a prize. All accepted entries will be displayed during the Winter Spark event, in the Snowman Sculpture Garden, where visitors will have an opportunity to judge their favorites. Entries for this contest must be submitted prior to the event and are due no later than Dec. 1.
Winter Wonderland Wonderful Art Show
Children, ages 12 and under, are invited to help spread some holiday cheer in the community by participating in the Winter Wonderland Wonderful Art Show. Participants may submit drawings, paintings, or other forms of artwork that will be displayed during the Winter Spark event, where visitors will have an opportunity to judge their favorites. Categories will be determined by age of the artist and type of art submission. Entries for this contest must be submitted prior to the event and are due no later than December 1st.
Entries for the snowman and art show contest should be dropped off with an appropriate entry form at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road, by Dec. 1. Event details and contest entry forms are available on the City’s website (www.bgohio.org). Questions about the Winter Spark event or contest entry details should be directed to Ivan Kovacevic by phone at 419-354-6224.