City Park still closed traffic

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 2:20 pm

City Park will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic through the weekend and into early to mid-week as the weather has caused some delays, according to a press release by the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department.

The contractors working on the new Veterans Memorial Building will be paving the front roadway and parking lots in the park. Those choosing to walk into the park will still be able to use the back section of the park. On the weekend they may park at the Conneaut Elementary School parking lot and access the park that way.

