Veterans Building Bowling Green City Park

File. The Veterans Memorial Building in Bowling Green City Park.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green City Park Pavement Improvements project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.

Crews will be milling and paving City Park Drive and widening the road to include a walking path. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained to allow access for morning/afternoon school drop off and pickup of Conneaut Elementary students. Parents and caregivers should watch for signage and direction while traveling through City Park and the Faye Avenue connector during construction.

