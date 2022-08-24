The Bowling Green City Park Pavement Improvements project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.
Crews will be milling and paving City Park Drive and widening the road to include a walking path. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained to allow access for morning/afternoon school drop off and pickup of Conneaut Elementary students. Parents and caregivers should watch for signage and direction while traveling through City Park and the Faye Avenue connector during construction.
All others using City Park during construction should park in the parking lot nearest the Veterans Building to avoid traveling on City Park Drive as much as possible while crews are working.
Paving is expected to be complete by the end of September, but this schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work. The contract completion date for this project is Oct. 31.
Mayor Mike Aspacher and council previously allocated approximately $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward this project.