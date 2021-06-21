For the past several months, Bowling Green has been partnering with CivicPlus and the Bowling Green Economic Development Office to redesign the city’s website to better serve and promote the community. The refreshed site, which will be available at www.bgohio.org, will go live on Tuesday.
The fresh new look and feel is not just about the aesthetics. The new site features a fully responsive design available on any device, with an emphasis on accessibility standards. Site content has been reorganized to provide a more intuitive experience for users, making it easier than ever to find and receive information. Using the “Notify Me” feature on the new site, residents may sign up to receive customized alerts sent directly to their email or phone. Notification options include meeting agendas, local emergencies, refuse/recycling delays and events.
“Our refreshed site will allow us to better provide information to Bowling Green residents while also serving as our front door to future residents and businesses who are experiencing our great community for the first time,” Mayor Mike Aspacher said.
CivicPlus specializes in helping communities of all sizes to effectively and efficiently migrate traditional web-based citizen services to meet new standards and expectations. With over 20 years’ experience and over 4,000 local government clients, CivicPlus has implemented these solutions across the U.S.
“Implementing the City of Bowling Green’s website was a collaborative effort between the City of Bowling Green and CivicPlus. There were several meetings, emails, and phone calls that went into successfully implementing the City’s new website. The dedication of the City of Bowling Green team did not go unnoticed and was vital to the success of launching the new website. It’s exciting to see the finished product knowing the amount of work that went into this project. We’re excited to continue building on the relationship between the City of Bowling Green and CivicPlus,” said Justin Blecha, CivicPlus project manager.