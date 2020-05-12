With state leaders easing coronavirus restrictions on outdoor dining beginning Friday, the City of Bowling Green is itself making it easier for local businesses to offer patrons an al fresco restaurant experience.
Modified guidance for outdoor dining in the downtown, and even in some parking lots, will be in effect until Dec. 31. The plans, which are being rolled out Wednesday, were developed in conjunction with Bowling Economic Development’s #movingforwardBG campaign.
Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett said that the thought process involved making it easier for businesses to place tables or chairs outside and offer a place for patrons to eat.
An informational flyer outlining the changes notes that “the city continues to look for creative ways to assist the Bowling Green community” and is implementing the changes in deference to “the challenging times of our local businesses.”
According to the flyer, in the downtown the fee for the required permit for outdoor dining on public sidewalks is being waived, but a 5-foot aisle width needs to be maintained as per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Further, the business must provide a sketch of the table and seating layout, as well as proof of liability insurance in the amount of at least $300,000. They must also sign an indemnity agreement, which is part of the permit application.
For businesses on private property, both the permit and the fee are being waived as long as the seating area is temporary. A sketch of the proposed area must also be submitted, and it cannot block entrances and exits of buildings or parking areas; emergency access must be maintained. Permanent structures require a permit.
Further, the city is altering the minimum parking requirement related to businesses on private property. Normally, businesses such as restaurants are required by the city’s zoning code to have a certain amount of parking available. Now, the city is temporarily waiving the minimum parking space requirement and allowing the businesses, without a permit or fee, to place tables and chairs outdoors in their parking lot if they are temporary.
According to the flyer, this “allows businesses more flexibility to maximize the space of their property for outdoor dining, supporting social distancing” and it “may allow an existing business to expand their footprint or a new business to try a temporary or move-able location, often referred to as a ‘pop-up’ shop.”
The city is further relaxing requirements for temporary signs in the downtown and on private property. In the downtown, according to the flier, the requirements are similar to those for outdoor dining. Also, the signs can be a maximum of 48 inches high and 30 inches wide, and displayed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. On private property, no permit is required, with a three-sign maximum, measuring no more than 16 square feet per sign. The signs may not contain flashing lights and cannot block visibility or be located in the city right-of-way.
Questions about these regulations may be directed to the city’s planning department at 419-354-6218 or planning@bgohio.org.
The city additionally is still looking at a possible designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, in the downtown.
“We are continuing to emphasize that the city is still very much interested, and there are businesses that are very much interested,” said Fawcett.
The potential for a DORA in Bowling Green was listed as one of Mayor Mike Aspacher’s goals for 2020 in January – before the COVID-19 crisis affected the city and the rest of the country.
Fawcett said the Downtown BG organization has issued a letter to its members “asking for those establishments with liquor licenses or permits to let them know … that the business is interested” in a DORA. Under Ohio law, at least four businesses with a liquor license in BG would need to support the DORA effort, Fawcett said. When that threshold is reached, the legislative process to move forward with a DORA could begin.
“I would say it’s very much still in play and the mayor and (Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter) are very much interested in pursuing that,” he said.