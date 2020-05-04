The City of Bowling Green will receive an additional distribution of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, amounting to $182,000.
Mayor Mike Aspacher made the announcement at Monday’s council meeting.
He said the city has yet to receive the funds and does not yet know when they will be disbursed.
They are also working to determine how the city can best get the funds into the hands of low- and moderate-income residents, but noted it is proving somewhat difficult to determine what are allowable expenditures for the funds. Aspacher said they have had an informal conference with HUD officials so far, and they expect to receive new guidance soon.
Additionally on Monday, council introduced two resolutions concerning the Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District Inc., better known as Main Street Bowling Green. The first resolution would approve petitions for renewal of the SID, as well as its Plan of Services and the properties included in the plan.
According to the legislative package document prepared for council, “the Board of Directors of the Special Improvement District successfully concluded its campaign for renewal of the SID by petitioning property owners within the district.”
As of May 1, 68% of the owners had signed petitions which supported continuing the SID for another five years and approved the Plan of Services. Ohio law requires a minimum of 60% sign petitions.
“By obtaining 68%, the results of the petition campaign meet and exceed that threshold, demonstrating support for the SID renewal,” the document stated.
The document also states “the legislation also establishes the city’s cooperative share of $39,804 in lieu of the front footage special assessment cost that will be paid annually for calendar years 2021 through 2025.”
The second resolution declares the necessity of implementing the SID’s Plan of Services and would levy a special assessment of $14 per front foot for each property included within the Special Improvement District.
After passage of that resolution, the document states, the clerk of council is to notify property owners of its passage, and they would have the opportunity to submit written objections within 14 days.
If objections are filed, council will be asked at a future time to appoint a board of equalization that will hear and rule on the merits of those objections.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard that, during this time, Welcome BG has been working with international students who have been unable to return home, and has also checked in on immigrant-owned businesses in the community, among its recent activities.
• Heard Council President Mark Hollenbaugh discuss the importance of wearing masks in situations where social distancing can’t be guaranteed, noting it’s not a matter of protecting the mask-wearer from others, but protecting others from them. “If you’re not wearing a mask, it doesn’t not make you brave,” he said, “it makes you inconsiderate of those around you.”
• Heard from Councilman Jon Zanfardino, who said he’s received phone calls from residents who have seen gatherings of more than 10 people in Ward 2, which he represents. He acknowledged that the 10-person limit was never mandated by the governor, but asked that people “be more considerate. … We’re also trying to demonstrate good social sense to protect each other.”
As with other recent city meetings, Monday’s meeting was streamed online due to COVID-19 restrictions. Members Neocles Leontis and Rachel Phipps attended the meeting remotely.