PERRYSBURG — The first new city employee wage study since 2006 has been completed and the first ordinance in response to the recommendations went before council on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of like resetting the start button, after 15 years,” City Administrator Bridgette Kabat said of the pay scales.
The first step is approval of new broad wage range bands for full-time non-collective bargaining agreement employee category employees. That includes jobs from the city administrator to the administrative assistants and covering all departments, including police and fire.
The ordinance introduced to update those bands went through the first of three readings at Tuesday’s council meeting. It does not include pay for elected officials. Law Director Kate Sandretto is reviewing Ohio law on the process for alterations to the pay of the mayor and council members.
The wage study was performed by Zashin and Rich and has been discussed extensively in the personnel committee. While it was delayed due to the pandemic, it took on new urgency during the search for a new city engineer. The position went unfilled for nearly nine months, because of what was determined to be a pay scale that was not appropriate for the job description.
Several adjustments have taken place since 2006, including two adjustments to the top end of the scales, which totaled 10% increases. An additional 5% was added to the top end for police chief, fire chief, deputy police and fire chiefs.
Over the same period the unions have had much larger percentage increases: fire 39%, police 37.4%, AFSCME 34% and CPI 29.04%.
It was noted that there are currently 11 city employees who are redlined.
“Redlined employees are people who are already at the top of their range, so they are maxed out,” Personnel Committee chair Cory Kuhlman said. “If they’ve already reached the top of their range, they will sometimes get a one-time check, to help compensate them, but that doesn’t necessarily count toward their (retirement) credits.
“That is partly why we are doing this, so we can remain competitive, so we can attract employees from outside places or keep our good employees here,” Kuhlman said.
The change would not mean salary changes to current employees.
Under the new system, the highest paid employee, the city administrator, would be in the wage band from $95,579 to $119,995. The next position down is the chief of police, who is at $96,000 to $110,000. At the other end of the scale is administrative assistant would receive a range of $29,484 to $36,910.
The changes would apply to the 2022 budget.
Kuhlman is also looking at updates to the hiring policy procedures.