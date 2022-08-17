Citizens for BG Dog Parks will be hosting a community focus group on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Simpson Garden Park.

This meeting will be open to the public and Bowling Green residents are encouraged to attend. Shannon Orr will serve as facilitator for the focus group which is part of a larger study being conducted by graduate students in Bowling Green State University’s Masters of Public Administration program on the issue of community dog parks in Bowling Green.

