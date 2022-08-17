Citizens for BG Dog Parks will be hosting a community focus group on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Simpson Garden Park.
This meeting will be open to the public and Bowling Green residents are encouraged to attend. Shannon Orr will serve as facilitator for the focus group which is part of a larger study being conducted by graduate students in Bowling Green State University’s Masters of Public Administration program on the issue of community dog parks in Bowling Green.
Citizens for BG Dog Parks is a group of citizens formed in April with the goal of advocating and organizing for more centrally located dog parks in Bowling Green.
Considering opportunities to repurpose public land for off-leash dog parks and working with citizens to establish walkable dog parks in the city were added as goals to the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation five-year master plan earlier this year.
Citizens who wish to support this effort, share feedback or learn more should visit bgdogparks.org.