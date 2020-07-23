Concerns about issues of racial inequality were discussed at Monday’s Bowling Green Council meeting.
Lindsay Durham, who said that she is on the board of directors of the BRAVE organization, thanked council for passing its resolution regarding racial equity during their July 6 meeting, but said there are still concerns.
“While the racial equity resolution is a step in the right direction, it is not enough,” Durham said.
“It is unfair to put the responsibility on the backs of black people to educate you,” she said. “White people need to take the initiative to educate themselves. … Many black people do not feel safe speaking out in these sorts of environments.
“Not everyone gets to experience the community as white people do,” Durham told council.
She said that BRAVE has held meetings at Wooster Green, and that during each meeting they’ve had, there have been situations that made the attendees feel less safe.
“City council called a special meeting for the mask mandate,” Durham said, “and I would like to know when one will be called about the racial issues in our community.”
Chris Douglas, also of BRAVE, said he has encountered “bigotry, racism and alienation” in the community.
“There are no black programs in local, middle or high school,” he said, and few black-owned businesses.
“I’ve lived here long enough to remember that hate crimes do happen in Bowling Green,” Douglas said. “In this town, we have no equity. You don’t see us, you don’t hear us.”
Beatrice Fields, with the Community for Reallocation of Public Funds organization, told council about some of the group’s recent activities.
“Our group is dedicated to transparency and accountability,” she said, also noting they are open to conversation.
“We’re also really excited to get more young people here in Bowling Green and stay,” Fields said. “We want to see this city flourish… We want to help you out.”
Leontis specifically addressed one of Durham’s points about educating themselves and plans to put together a reading list for council members..
“That’s one thing that I’ve been doing, to self-educate myself,” he said. “We’re very much looking forward to working with you.”
“I would like to see more black businesses in town, I would like to see more black residents,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland. “I think we are a community that could stand out and attract more young people.”
She said Bowling Green is an older community which needs more “wonderful, educated young people who have attended our university and decided to stay in Bowling Green.”