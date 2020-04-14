FILe - In this April 2, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, listen as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Hundreds of cities and counties grappling with the economic fallout caused by the pandemic might receive little, if any, of the emergency funding allotted for state and local governments in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.