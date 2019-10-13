CINCINNATI (AP) — The plan for a statue of a Cincinnati civil rights leader is in progress.
The Woman's City Club is behind the effort unveiled Friday to honor civil rights leader Marian Spencer with a statue of her in Cincinnati.
Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 9:28 pm
Cincinnati civil rights icon to be honored with statue
CINCINNATI (AP) — The plan for a statue of a Cincinnati civil rights leader is in progress.
The Woman's City Club is behind the effort unveiled Friday to honor civil rights leader Marian Spencer with a statue of her in Cincinnati.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
Sentinel-Tribune
Phone number: 419-352-4611
E-mail: kconcannon@aimmediamidwest.com
Address: 1616 E Wooster #15
Bowling Green, OH 43402
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]