Cincinnati civil rights icon to be honored with statue - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Cincinnati civil rights icon to be honored with statue

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 9:28 pm

Cincinnati civil rights icon to be honored with statue

CINCINNATI (AP) — The plan for a statue of a Cincinnati civil rights leader is in progress.

The Woman's City Club is behind the effort unveiled Friday to honor civil rights leader Marian Spencer with a statue of her in Cincinnati.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Sunday, October 13, 2019 9:28 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]