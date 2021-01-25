TOLEDO— For a food entrepreneur, knowing how much their products cost to make and how to price them to make money is as important to a successful food business as having good recipes.
Center for Innovative Food Technology will help break this down in an upcoming webinar, entitled, Understanding Your Costs at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Jill Badger, director of Toledo Small Business Development Center, will lead the webinar and will cover the following:
How price communicates value
How to successfully price products
Understand various costs and margins
Q & A discussion
Reserve aspot by registering at https://ciftinnovation.org/understanding-your-costs-webinar/
CIFT is a developer and provider of technical innovations and solutions for the food processing, agribusiness and agricultural sectors.