First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will host a drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This drive-thru meal is for anyone who needs a meal.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church’s parking lot and remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will take their order and hand delivers the meal(s). Volunteers will be wearing masks and it is requested that participants also wear a mask.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every, call the church at 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org.