As part of its food mission for 2021 First Christian Church of Bowling Green,, 875 Haskins Road, will be hosting a drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This drive-thru meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. All are welcome.
This minimal contact dinner is easy to participate in. Participants need to arrive between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order and hand deliver the meal(s). Volunteers will be wearing masks and it is requested that participants also wear a mask.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every at 419-354-3989 or fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found on First Christian Church social media and website www.bgfcc.org.