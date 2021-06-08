First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru Community Meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m.
As part of the church’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. To kick off the summer, the menu will include grilled hamburgers and hotdogs. In addition to the meal, a variety of breads and pastries will be available via Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. All are welcome.
Participants should come to the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries. Coronavirus precautions are requested to be followed, especially for those who have not received the vaccination.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every at 419-354-3989 or fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org