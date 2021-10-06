First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru Community Meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org.