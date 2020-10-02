The St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry located at St. Thomas More University Parish, 425 Thurstin Ave., is reopening next week.
The pantry will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-noon. Customers will be asked to wear a mask, maintain a 6 foot distance from others, and not come to the pantry if they or anyone in their family has a cold, cough, or flu-like symptoms.
Depending on the size of their family, customers will be given two or three pre-packed bags of groceries. They should let the volunteer know if they have any dietary issues, or if they have need of any personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, or laundry detergent.
To donate items to the pantry, drop them off at the St. Thomas More office, which is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any questions about the food pantry can be directed to St. Tom’s at 419-352-7555.