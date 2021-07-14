First Christian Church of Bowling Green isn’t just focused on seeing parishioners on Sundays, filling the pews, listening to the pastor and singing hymns.
The church, at 875 Haskins Road, has started a once-a-month meal drive-thru to fill a growing need in the community.
“It’s part of our mission — feeding the body, mind and soul,” said Earlene Kilpatrick, who serves on the church board and volunteers with the drive-thru.
The church held its first Friday drive-thru in October.
“We’re very surprised by the need in our community — of having a meal, of having extra groceries to take home, being able to shop for bread and pastries,” Kilpatrick said. “The need is real and we’re just grateful that we’re able to do that.
“COVID wreaked havoc on so many people,” she said.
Kirkpatrick said that they’ve had between 40 and 90 people show up on the second Friday of the month for a free meal. Once they ran out of food and ordered pizza.
The church has partnered with St. Thomas Moore University Parish, the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry, the Brown Bag Food Project and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to expand their offerings.
Breads and fresh produce were offered at Friday’s drive-thru, in addition to the meal.
Some of the meals have been lasagna, spaghetti, chicken tenders, pulled pork sandwiches and tuna noodle casserole. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served last week.
There are 12 volunteers who run the drive.
Pastor Matt Every said that the meal was designed with COVID concerns in mind and is contactless.
“Line up, drive through, we bring the food out to you,” he said.
Every said that he has been amazed by the response.
“We know that there are people in our community that are not getting enough to eat,” he said.
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)