Free meal

First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, serves its monthly drive-thru Community Meal the second Friday of every month from 5-6 p.m.

This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.

Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church’s parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct them to any produce, pastries or other food items that are available.