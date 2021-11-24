PEMBERVILLE — The village hosts its annual Christmas in the Village on Saturday and Sunday.
Festivities are scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Pemberville’s eighth annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be the grand finale event, stepping off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Following the parade will be the tree lighting at Mason Park with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The annual celebration will coincide with the National Shop Small promotion. Patrons making purchases of $25 or more at participating businesses through Dec. 15 will have a chance at attaining the “Win The Window” promotion.
Pemberville’s historic Opera House is the setting for the Festival of Trees entitled “Christmas in the Village.” Each tree will be decorated highlighting a Pemberville place, organization and/or event. Admission is $5 per person (children are free) with proceeds benefiting the Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society. Tickets are available at the door and include refreshments, the chance to vote for a favorite tree and to be entered in the grand prize drawing to win season tickets (nine shows) for two at the opera house.
Ed Wozniak has donated a handcrafted schoolhouse clock to be raffled as a fundraiser for the Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society. Wozniak has built 100 such clocks and has gifted all, but two. The clock will be on display at the Bake Shoppe with raffle tickets available for sale. Raffle tickets may be purchased at Riverbank Antique Market or Beeker’s General Store for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. The drawing will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.
The historical society will also host its annual Holiday Bake Shoppe in the Town Hall.
Santa will be strolling through downtown with Mrs. Claus, greeting guests, posing for photos and listening to wishes. Pemberville Independent Merchant Association members have provided treats for Santa to hand out.
The Gathering Place will feature a holiday café and will also be hosting a Christmas market.
The Pember-Furry House, the village’s oldest frame house located on East Front Street, will be decked out with festive Christmas decorations and will be open for free tours.
Pemberville’s One Room School will be decorated with festive accents and be open for free tours.
Sweet smells and sounds of the past will prevail both in the old smokehouse and blacksmith shop out back of the Pember-Furry House.
A variety of holiday carols will be heard in the downtown area.
Horse and carriage rides will depart from the downtown area on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. To reserve a time call 419-287-3274.
Sunday’s Lighted Parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. beginning at the library (registration headquarters) and ending at the town hall. East Front Street will serve as the parade route with a viewing stand. Lighted floats, vehicles, bands and marching units will all be a part of the parade.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Sonfire by the River will perform holiday favorites. The tree lighting will be held at Mason Park immediately following the parade. Santa Claus will help light the tree. Eastwood’s seventh and eighth grade instrumentalists will perform for the carol sing.
For more information call 419-287-3274.