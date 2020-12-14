The Christmas Dreams program is celebrating 25 years this month.
Thayer family dealerships have been offering the program since at least 2010; it was started at the Sentinel-Tribune.
The goal is to match those interested in helping spread the Christmas spirit by filling the dreams of area children in need.
The dreams program helps more than 300 children every year, said Rachael Thayer-London, adding that all of them are Wood County residents.
It’s all about “giving back to our community and making sure they have a good holiday,” she said.
The program tends to grow every year, and while no goal has been sent for 2020, “I usually don’t say no,” Thayer-London said.
She said no wish has ever gone unfulfilled.
She even receives calls on Christmas Eve from families in need.
The Salvation Army collects the names.
Thayer-London takes the names and buys gifts for those children not picked through the Christmas Dreams program. All those helped are under the age of 18.
The goal is to help as many kids in Wood County as possible, and there are more than ever this year due to the coronavirus, she said.
As of Thursday, there are still children to adopt.
Names and wish lists can be found at www.facebook.com/ThayerChristmasDreams/.
Christmas Dreams “helps our community back and help people in time of need,” Thayer-London said.