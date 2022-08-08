Virus Outbreak China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a volunteer in protective gears uses a loud speaker to advise people to keep social distancing at a COVID-19 testing site in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The capital of China's Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays. (Zhao Yingquan/Xinhua via AP)

 Zhao Yingquan

BEIJING (AP) — The capital of China's Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours on Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays.

The temporary lockdown of Haikou city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. follows an ongoing and indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday that is confining vacationers to their hotels for a week. Four other cities and four counties in Hainan also started lockdowns of two days or more on Sunday and Monday.

