Virus Outbreak China

Residents line up for Covid-19 screening in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. (Chinatopix Via AP)

 STR

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70% of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic center.

