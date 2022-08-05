China Taiwan Military Exercises

Ships move through the Taiwan Strait as seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China conducted "precision missile strikes" Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

 Ng Han Guan

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's "irresponsible" actions since the visit.

China's military exercises off Taiwan in reaction to Pelosi's visit earlier this week were of "concern to Taiwan, to us, and to our partners around the world," spokesman John Kirby said in a statement after Thursday's formal diplomatic rebuke to Ambassador Qin Gang at the White House.

